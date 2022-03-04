Andrew Moor Sells 1,300 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,280.79.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00.

EQB opened at C$76.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$60.06 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

