Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Acquires 27,000 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 2.45. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

