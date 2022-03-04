BWS Financial Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BWS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.25. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Shares of SHEN stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
