BWS Financial Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BWS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.25. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

