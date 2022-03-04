Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $41,786.32 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

