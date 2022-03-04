USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $5.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.39 or 0.06577304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.99 or 1.00343181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026352 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

