SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $2.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.30 to $2.20 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

