Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Sells 1,508 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IOSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 360,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.