Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Increases By 115.0%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 154.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $79.97 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

