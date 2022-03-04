Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) COO Sells 8,063 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $447.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $458.53.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.