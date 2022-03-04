Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) COO Sells 8,063 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $447.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $458.53.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.