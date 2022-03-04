Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Increased by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $38.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $37.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $129.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,885.35 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,831.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

