Analysts Offer Predictions for Agenus Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Agenus in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

AGEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.96 on Friday. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $760.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

