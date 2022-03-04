Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 250,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

NYSE:HCA opened at $264.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.57 and a 52 week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

