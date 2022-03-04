Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 249,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $217,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,959,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,927,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

