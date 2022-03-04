Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 22,311 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

