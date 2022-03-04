Utah Retirement Systems Buys 5,800 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paysafe were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $4,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,043,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,318,000.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Paysafe stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

