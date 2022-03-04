Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen Sells 4,077 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $127.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.21. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Roku by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Roku by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

