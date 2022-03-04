Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deirdre Evens Sells 7,828 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deirdre Evens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07.

NYSE IRM opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 148.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 142.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 69,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

