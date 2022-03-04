MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $327.23 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.94.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

