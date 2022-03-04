The AES Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for AES in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AES by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AES by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 580,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.