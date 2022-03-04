Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $956.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported loss in the fourth quarter. The company is currently suffering from increasing expenses related to warehousing and infrastructure transition on public clouds. Moreover, costs related to free shipping subsidies and discounts on mPOS devices are also hurting the company’s margin expansion. Further, growing marketing expenses are headwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, robust MercadoPago and MercadoEnvios continue to aid the company’s total payment volume and shipments, respectively. Further, the company’s strong mobile wallet initiatives are major positives. However, headwinds related to foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giants poses a serious threat to its market position.”

2/25/2022 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/23/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/23/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00.

2/22/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,200.00 to $1,675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00.

1/12/2022 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00.

1/7/2022 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2,000.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,096.76 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,408.04.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

