Morgan Stanley Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $26.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

BIGC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

