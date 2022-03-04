First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

