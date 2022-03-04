Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 8,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $22.07 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 504,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

