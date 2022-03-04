Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $132,362.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

