Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDMO opened at $19.14 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after buying an additional 541,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

