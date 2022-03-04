Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Wildon Farwell Sells 5,617 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $432.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

