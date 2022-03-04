Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $64.89 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

