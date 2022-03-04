CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,668,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBDD stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
CBD of Denver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBD of Denver (CBDD)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.