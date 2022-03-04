CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,668,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBD Denver, Inc a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company, which engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.