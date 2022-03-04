Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Kerry A. Galvin Buys 6,550 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE OEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
