Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Kerry A. Galvin Buys 6,550 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE OEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

