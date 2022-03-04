Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,745 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.76% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $50.69 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79.

