Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 100,132 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 34,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

