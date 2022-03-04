Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $670,000 in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Thorne Healthtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRN. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $4.73 on Friday. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

