Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,898 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $76.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

