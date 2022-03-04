Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 485.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altimmune by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 14.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Altimmune stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $279.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

