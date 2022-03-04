13,811 Shares in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter.

JNUG opened at $72.71 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $117.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

