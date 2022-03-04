8,449 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $99.63 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

