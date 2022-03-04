Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Plexus were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 35.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Plexus by 175.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLXS opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.