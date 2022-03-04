Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

TPVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.