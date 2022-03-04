Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,722,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

