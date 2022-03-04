Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

BLMN stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.94. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

