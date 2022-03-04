Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.67 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.