Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.58 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bilibili updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BILI opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $136.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.
About Bilibili (Get Rating)
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.