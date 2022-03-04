Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.58 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bilibili updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BILI opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $136.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.