Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. Eaton has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.