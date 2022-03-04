Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.
Shares of AVTX stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
