FY2022 EPS Estimates for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Increased by William Blair

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recro Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

REPH stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 488,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 428,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 368,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

