FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.47. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.19.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.