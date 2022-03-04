Susquehanna Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Neutral

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $87.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 217.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.