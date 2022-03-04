Susquehanna Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Neutral

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.
Hub Group stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $87.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 217.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
