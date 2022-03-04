BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

FRA stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.