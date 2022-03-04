BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FRA stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.