Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.90

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 336.50 ($4.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £660.49 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 325 ($4.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 509.35 ($6.83). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 372.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 397.23.

In other Tyman news, insider Paul Withers purchased 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £71,000 ($95,263.65).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

