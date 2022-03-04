Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $13,760.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001433 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00047472 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,668,397 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

